5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Moderna, Can-Fite BioPharma

Moderna, Can-Fite BioPharma, New Fortress Energy, iHeartMedia and Fintech Acquisition V are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mixed Tuesday as Wall Street turned to the Federal Reserve for the central bank's projections on the economy.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Moderna | Increase 7.6%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report were higher after the biotech said it had begun dosing participants in a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 6 months to under 12 years old. The two-part Phase 2/3 study, dubbed the KidCOVE study, includes healthy children in the U.S. and Canada.

2. Can-Fite BioPharma | Increase 50%

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) - Get Report surged after the Israeli company said it had signed an exclusive $42.7 million distribution deal with Switzerland-based Ewopharma for piclidenoson in treating psoriasis and namodenoson in treating liver diseases.

3. New Fortress Energy | Increase 29%

New Fortress Energy (NFE) - Get Report climbed after Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan upgraded the integrated energy infrastructure company to buy from hold with an unchanged price target of $50. The company said it planned a small-scale liquefied natural gas production platform that should generate fixed-cost LNG, locking in gas margins well in excess of historic levels.

4. iHeartMedia | Increase 11%

iHeartMedia (IHRT) - Get Report rose after JPMorgan analyst Sebastiano Petti upgraded the media and entertainment company to neutral from underweight with a price target of $17, up from $13. Petti said advertising demand will recover sooner than expected and he highlighted the company's "robust" digital revenue growth and Ebitda margins with upside from the Triton acquisition.

5. Fintech Acquisition V | Increase 31%

Fintech Acquisition V FTCV climbed after trading platform eToro said that it would go public by merging with the special-purpose-acquisition company run by the banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, in a deal valued at $10.4 billion The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.