5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Moderna, BSquare, Exela

Moderna, BSquare, Exela Technologies, Marin Software and Morgan Stanley are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday and the S&P 500 set an intraday record in a broad-based rally.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:

1. Moderna | Increase 5.6%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report jumped after the pharmaceutical company said its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in protecting against variants of the disease, including the highly contagious Delta variant. The Indian government had granted emergency use authorization for the company's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.

2. BSquare | Increase 91%

Shares of BSquare (BSQR) - Get Report has more than doubled on Tuesday as the company apparently caught the attention of retail traders. BSquare is the Seattle provider of internet-of-things systems software. In May, the company posted a first-quarter net loss of $900,000 on revenue of $10 million.

3. Exela Technologies | Increase 42%

Exela Technologies (XELA) - Get Report jumped after the company was touted on Reddit message boards. On Friday a Texas court dismissed a federal securities lawsuit against the provider of business-process-automation solutions.

4. Marin Software | Increase 72%

Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report surged amid touts for the shares on Reddit message boards to collectively push back against a potential short squeeze. Marin last week announced an enhancement to ad management software that enables users to manage ads placed on online grocery platform Instacart.

5. Morgan Stanley | Increase 4.1%

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report advanced after the investment bank said it would double its quarterly dividend to 70 cents a share and buy back $12 billion of shares over the next 12 months. The nation's big banks recently passed the Federal Reserve's stress test.