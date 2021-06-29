5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Moderna, BSquare, Exela
Stocks were mostly higher Tuesday and the S&P 500 set an intraday record in a broad-based rally.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:
1. Moderna | Increase 5.6%
Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report jumped after the pharmaceutical company said its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in protecting against variants of the disease, including the highly contagious Delta variant. The Indian government had granted emergency use authorization for the company's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.
2. BSquare | Increase 91%
Shares of BSquare (BSQR) - Get Report has more than doubled on Tuesday as the company apparently caught the attention of retail traders. BSquare is the Seattle provider of internet-of-things systems software. In May, the company posted a first-quarter net loss of $900,000 on revenue of $10 million.
3. Exela Technologies | Increase 42%
Exela Technologies (XELA) - Get Report jumped after the company was touted on Reddit message boards. On Friday a Texas court dismissed a federal securities lawsuit against the provider of business-process-automation solutions.
4. Marin Software | Increase 72%
Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report surged amid touts for the shares on Reddit message boards to collectively push back against a potential short squeeze. Marin last week announced an enhancement to ad management software that enables users to manage ads placed on online grocery platform Instacart.
5. Morgan Stanley | Increase 4.1%
Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report advanced after the investment bank said it would double its quarterly dividend to 70 cents a share and buy back $12 billion of shares over the next 12 months. The nation's big banks recently passed the Federal Reserve's stress test.