A shaky market did not put a tamper on these five companies Tuesday.

Stocks slumped lower Tuesday, while Treasury bond yields and oil prices tumbled, amid concern about the new omicron Covid variant.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. ImmunoGen | Increase 23%

ImmunoGen (IMGN) - Get ImmunoGen, Inc. Report shares soared after the cancer drug specialists said its ovarian cancer treatment met the primary goals of a late-stage study. ImmunoGen said mirvetuximab, its treatment for patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, performed well in a pivotal SORAYA trial.

2. ImmunityBio | Increase 15%

Shares of ImmunityBio (IBRX) climbed after EnGeneIC, an Australian biotech, granted the company an exclusive, worldwide license for development through commercialization of its EnGeneIC Dream Vector in combination with its anti-cancer drugs and Covid-19 vaccine.

3. Navigator Holdings | Increase 11%

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) - Get Navigator Holdings Ltd. Report powered higher after the liquefied petroleum gas transporter beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 10 cents a share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents a share, and ahead of the year ago figure of 3 cents a share.

4. Identiv | Increase 5.4%

Shares of Identiv (INVE) - Get Identiv, Inc. Report advanced after CVS (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report said the security technology company will power the pharmacy store operator's Spoken Rx proprietary audio prescription label solution that was developed in collaboration with the American Council of the Blind.

5. Citi Trends | Increase 4.1%

Citi Trends (CTRN) - Get Citi Trends, Inc. Report shares rose after the fashion apparel retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.03 a share, up from 67 cents a year ago and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents a share.