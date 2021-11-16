5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday Across the Board as Market Adjusts

Stocks were rising Tuesday, boosted by Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report earnings, as well as stronger-than-expected October retail sales.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Home Depot | Increase 5.6%

Home Depot shares jumped after posting stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings as home improvement buyers shrugged-off the recent surge in inflation and boosted average ticket sales. Revenue 9.8% to $36.8 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $34.95 billion tally.

2. Rackspace Technology | Increase 12.1%

Shares of Rackspace Technology (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report after the cloud technology company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Adjusted earnings totaled 25 cents share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents a share. Revenue totaled $763 million, up 12% from a year ago.

3. Lucid Group | Increase 16.7%

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares skyrocketed after the luxury electric vehicle maker reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company and revealed a “notable” increase in vehicle reservations.Lucid said it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter. The company also confirmed its 20,000-vehicle production target for next year.

4. Romeo Power | Increase 17.5%

Shares of Romeo Power (RMO) surged after the energy storage technology company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company reported revenue of $5.8 million, beating analysts' expectations of $4.4 million. Romeo Power reported a loss of 13 cents a share, while Wall Street had called for a loss of 28 cents a share.

5. Canoo | Increase 13.6%

Canoo (GOEV) - Get Canoo Holdings Report shares powered higher after the electric vehicle company said it had advanced its U.S. manufacturing timeline to begin production before the fourth quarter next year, and would expand to more locations apart from its Oklahoma facility.