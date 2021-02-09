TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Glu Mobile, Tilray

Glu Mobile, Tilray, Hanesbrands, Baidu and Diana Shipping are five top stock market gainers for Tuesday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were modestly lower on Tuesday as investors took a break following record highs on Wall Street.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market for Tuesday.

1. Glu Mobile | Percentage Increase Over 34%

Glu Mobile  (GLUU) - Get Report soared after Electronic Arts  (EA) - Get Report said it was buying the mobile games maker for $12.50 a share cash, or $2.4 billion. Both boards approved the terms and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

2. Tilray | Percentage Increase Over 43%

Shares of Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Report jumped after the Canadian cannabis company and U.K. peer Grow Pharma agreed to import and distribute medical-cannabis products in the U.K. The company expects to have a range of cannabis products available for U.K. patients by March.

3. Hanesbrands | Percentage Increase Over 24%

Hanesbrands  (HBI) - Get Report shares surged after the apparel company posted stronger-than-expected adjusted fourth quarter earnings and first-quarter guidance. Revenue totaled $1.8 billion, up 2.8% from a year ago.

4. Baidu | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Shares of Baidu  (BIDU) - Get Report were higher after Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated his buy rating on the Chinese internet search services company and raised his price target to a Wall Street high of $325 a share. Lee said Baidu's autonomous-driving unit could see more growth.

5. Diana Shipping | Percentage Increase Over 13%

Diana Shipping  (DSX) - Get Report climbed after BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage of the shipping transportation company with a buy rating and $5 price target. Lewis said the current stock price offers an attractive entry point on the heels of the company's recently completed stock tender.

