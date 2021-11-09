Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Earnings Recap: PayPal, Roblox, AMC, Tripadvisor
5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: GE, Roblox, EVgo

General Electric, Roblox, EVgo, USHG Acquisition and New Relic are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Stocks traded lower Tuesday, with investors injecting a note of caution into the markets following the previous session's double-set of all-time highs.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. General Electric | Increase 3.4%

General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report shares powered higher after the industrial company unveiled plans to split into three separate companies focusing on energy, healthcare and aviation. Tax-free spinoffs of the energy and power divisions will occur in 2024, as they're combined into a single group.

2. Roblox | Increase 33%

Shares of Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report skyrocketed after the video game platform released a strong third-quarter earnings report. Bookings increased by 28% while users played its games for a total of 11.2 billion hours in the latest quarter. Total revenue (excluding deferred revenue) was up 102% at $509.3 million.

3. EVgo | Increase 12%

EVgo  (EVGO) - Get EVGO, INC. Report shares surged after the owner and operator of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the U.S. said it is partnering with auto giant General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report to triple the number of fast-charging EV stalls on American roads. Stations that are part of the program are now live in eight states, including in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado and North Carolina.

4. USHG Acquisition Corp. | Increase 6.8%

Shares of USHG Acquisition  (HUGS) - Get USHG ACQUISITION CORP. Report climbed on news the blank check company will invest in Panera Bread as the fast-casual restaurant chain returns to the market after a four-year hiatus. USHG Acquisition is sponsored by an affiliate of Union Square Hospitality Group, LLC.

5. New Relic | Increase 36%

New Relic  (NEWR) - Get New Relic, Inc. Report shares jumped after the software-as-a-service company reported better-than-expected second-quarter estimates. The company posted a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share.

