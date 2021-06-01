5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Cloudera, AMC Entertainment, Nio

Stock were mixed Tuesday over concern the Federal Reserve could slow down the economic recovery.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. Cloudera | Increase 24%

Cloudera (CLDR) - Get Report shares surged after a group of private-equity investors led by KKR agreed to a $5.3 billion takeover of the cloud computing and data analytics company. Cloudera had been the subject of a number of potential takeovers following pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn.

2. AMC Entertainment | Increase 21%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot said it sold 8.5 million shares to distressed-credit-focused investment firm Mudrick Capital for $230.5 million.

3. Nio | Increase 8.3%

NIO (NIO) - Get Report jumped after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker reported a more than 95% year-over-year increase in deliveries for May. Nio delivered 6,711 vehicles in the month and 109,514 vehicles year to date. Citi analyst Jeff Chung upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised his price target to $58.30 from $57.60.

4. Marathon Oil | Increase 12%

Marathon Oil (MRO) - Get Report surged on rising oil prices as OPEC members forecast a big jump in global demand and downplayed the impact of a return to the market for Iranian crude. OPEC leaders, as well as non-member allies such as Russia, meet this week to discuss their near-term output goals and assess how the return of Iranian oil would affect global markets.

5. Devon Energy | Increase 12%

Devon Energy (DVN) - Get Report advanced, driven by rising oil prices and an upgrade to strong buy from outperform by Raymond James analyst John Freeman, who raised his price target to $40 from $34. The analyst made the upgrade after conducting a deep dive into Devon's recent well results and updating his free cash flow outlook