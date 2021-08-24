August 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday
What Alibaba, Best Buy Stocks Tell Jim Cramer About Markets Tuesday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike

Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Triple-S Management and Peloton Interactive are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:

Stocks rose Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's  (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine and traders awaited the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints to Federal Reserve policy.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Best Buy | Increase 8.9%

Best Buy  (BBY) - Get Report shares jumped after the consumer-electronics retailer posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast. Revenue rose 20% to $11.85 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.46 billion tally. Major U.S. retailers continue to show impressive same-store traffic growth.

2. Palo Alto Networks | Increase 19%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Report surged to a record after the cybersecurity company topped Wall Street forecasts with its fourth-quarter earnings while boosting its 2022 profit outlook amid a wave of damaging attacks on U.S. companies over the past year.

TheStreet Recommends

3. CrowdStrike | Increase 8.2%

CrowdStrike  (CRWD) - Get Report shares climbed after Nasdaq said that before the market opens on Thursday it would add the cybersecurity company to the Nasdaq 100 index. CrowdStrike is replacing integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products  (MXIM) - Get Report.

4. Triple-S Management | Increase 45%

Shares of Triple-S Management  (GTS) - Get Report jumped after GuideWell Mutual Holding definitively agreed to buy the health-care-services company for roughly $900 million. Under the terms, GuideWell will pay $36 cash for each share of Triple-S Management.

5. Peloton Interactive | Increase 4.7%

Peloton Interactive  (PTON) - Get Report shares jumped after the connected-fitness company said that a new version of its treadmill will be available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. at the end of the month following a recall earlier this year. Peloton is scheduled to report fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Bio-Path Jumps as Leukemia Treatment Candidate Moves to Testing

Palo Alto Networks Has a Rip-Your-Face 40% Rally Just Waiting in the Wings
INVESTING

Here’s How Far Palo Alto Networks Stock Can Rally on Earnings

Alibaba Fires Manager Accused Of Rape And Punishes Executives For Mishandling Sexual Assault Complaint Amid Internet Firestorm
INVESTING

Alibaba, JD.com and Other U.S.-Listed China Stocks Bounce Back

McDonald's Lead
INVESTING

McDonald's Names New U.S. Chief Marketing Officer

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Stocks Rise to Record Highs on Vaccine Approval and as Chinese Tech Stocks Rally

Coinbase Lead
INVESTING

Coinbase Rises; Needham Sees Opportunity Beyond Exchange Services

Immunogen Tanks After Ovarian Cancer Drug Study Fails to Meet Endpoint
INVESTING

Theravance Stock Drops; Ulcerative-Colitis Drug Doesn't Meet Endpoint

Here’s Why Jim Cramer Wants You to Own Wynn Resorts
INVESTING

Wynn Resorts, MGM Climb as Macau Eases COVID-Testing Rules