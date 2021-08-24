5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike

Best Buy, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Triple-S Management and Peloton Interactive are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks rose Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine and traders awaited the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week for hints to Federal Reserve policy.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Tuesday:

1. Best Buy | Increase 8.9%

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report shares jumped after the consumer-electronics retailer posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales forecast. Revenue rose 20% to $11.85 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of an $11.46 billion tally. Major U.S. retailers continue to show impressive same-store traffic growth.

2. Palo Alto Networks | Increase 19%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report surged to a record after the cybersecurity company topped Wall Street forecasts with its fourth-quarter earnings while boosting its 2022 profit outlook amid a wave of damaging attacks on U.S. companies over the past year.

3. CrowdStrike | Increase 8.2%

CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report shares climbed after Nasdaq said that before the market opens on Thursday it would add the cybersecurity company to the Nasdaq 100 index. CrowdStrike is replacing integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) - Get Report.

4. Triple-S Management | Increase 45%

Shares of Triple-S Management (GTS) - Get Report jumped after GuideWell Mutual Holding definitively agreed to buy the health-care-services company for roughly $900 million. Under the terms, GuideWell will pay $36 cash for each share of Triple-S Management.

5. Peloton Interactive | Increase 4.7%

Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report shares jumped after the connected-fitness company said that a new version of its treadmill will be available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. at the end of the month following a recall earlier this year. Peloton is scheduled to report fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.