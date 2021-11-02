Stocks rose Tuesday, with the S&P 500 rising to yet another all-time high, as investors look to the start of the Federal Reserve policy meeting while sifting through the latest corporate earnings reports.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Avis Budget Group | Increase 101%

Avis Budget Group (CAR) - Get Avis Budget Group, Inc. Report shares more than tripled after the car-rental company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings. The stock was halted for volatility several. Avis Budget, which was mentioned on WallStreetBets and StockTwits, said it will play a big role in the increased adoption of electric cars in the U.S.

2. Under Armour | Increase 17%

Shares of Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report leaped after the sports-apparel giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its 2021 sales forecast. Revenue totaled $1.5 billion, up 8% from in a year ago and in line with analysts' forecasts.

3. Pfizer | Increase 5.1%

Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report shares climbed after the drugmaker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit forecast while lifting its vaccine sales estimate to around $36 billion. Revenue nearly doubled from a year earlier to $24.1 billion, topping analysts' estimates of an $22.71 billion tally.

4. Rogers | Increase 30%

Rogers Corp. (ROG) - Get Rogers Corporation Report soared after DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report confirmed plans to buy the engineering materials maker for around $5.2 billion. DuPont, which posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings, also said it would divest a "substantial portion" of its mobility and materials segment.

5. Arista Networks | Increase 21%

Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) - Get Arista Networks, Inc. Report powered higher after the provider of cloud-based networking services for large data centers and campuses posted strong third-quarter results, declared a 4-for-1 stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.