5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday as Stock Market Declines

Stocks posted losses Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. But among the gainers are Beyond Meat and Toyota Motor.

Stocks dropped Tuesday as the Covid omicron impact weighed on investors' minds.

Here are some of the biggest gainers on Tuesday.

1. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 9%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report traded higher. CNBC reported that analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded the meat-alternative maker to neutral from underweight, saying that McDonald's' (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McPlant could be rolled out nationwide in less than three months.

2. Toyota Motor TM | Up 2.3%

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report advanced Tuesday after the Japanese automaker raised its 2030 global-sales target for electric vehicles to 3.5 million from 2 million.

3. Centene CNC | Up 4.3%

Shares of Centene (CNC) - Get Centene Corporation Report notched gains after the managed-care company said Chief Executive Michael Neidorff would retire next year and the company will reconstitute its board as part of a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 5.3%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report bounced back Tuesday after dropping 15% on Monday. Last week AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron and Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman both sold stock in the company, CNBC reported.

5. Terminix TMX | Up 17%

Shares of Terminix (TMX) - Get Terminix Global Holdings Inc Report jumped after the pest-control company agreed to be acquired by Rentokil, a U.K. rival, for what Barron's reported as $55 a share of cash and stock.