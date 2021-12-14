Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
What This Portfolio Manager Expects to Hear From the Federal Reserve
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday as Stock Market Declines

Stocks posted losses Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. But among the gainers are Beyond Meat and Toyota Motor.
Author:

Stocks dropped Tuesday as the Covid omicron impact weighed on investors' minds.

Here are some of the biggest gainers on Tuesday.

1. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 9%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report traded higher. CNBC reported that analysts at Piper Sandler upgraded the meat-alternative maker to neutral from underweight, saying that McDonald's'  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McPlant could be rolled out nationwide in less than three months.

2. Toyota Motor TM | Up 2.3%

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor  (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report advanced Tuesday after the Japanese automaker raised its 2030 global-sales target for electric vehicles to 3.5 million from 2 million.

3. Centene CNC | Up 4.3%

Shares of Centene  (CNC) - Get Centene Corporation Report notched gains after the managed-care company said Chief Executive Michael Neidorff would retire next year and the company will reconstitute its board as part of a deal with activist investment firm Politan Capital Management.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 5.3%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report bounced back Tuesday after dropping 15% on Monday. Last week AMC Chief Executive Adam Aron and Chief Financial Officer Sean Goodman both sold stock in the company, CNBC reported.

5. Terminix TMX | Up 17%

Shares of Terminix  (TMX) - Get Terminix Global Holdings Inc Report jumped after the pest-control company agreed to be acquired by Rentokil, a U.K. rival, for what Barron's reported as $55 a share of cash and stock.

