Jeff Bezos Takes His Childhood Dream to Space
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Alcoa, Chubb, Dish Network

Alcoa, Chubb, Dish Network, HCA Healthcare and Immunome are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.
Author:

Stocks rebounded Tuesday, with Wall Street clawing back losses from Monday's selloff as investors turned their attention to a slew of earnings reports.

Here are some of the top gainers for Tuesday:

1. Alcoa | Increase 8.8%

Shares of Alcoa  (AA) - Get Report rose after aluminum titan was upgraded to conviction buy from buy at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Emily Chieng said Alcoa has "significant leverage to a positive commodity price outlook," where every 10% increase in aluminum prices corresponds to a 20% increase in EBITDA, according to the Fly.

2. Chubb | Increase 4.8%

Chubb  (CB) - Get Report shares advanced after the insurance company's board approved a new one-time incremental share repurchase program of up to $5 billion through June 30, 2022. The company said its existing share repurchase authorization of $2.5 billion has $65 million remaining, which would be used prior to the latest program.

TST Recommends

3. Dish Network | Increase 6%

Dish Network  (DISH) - Get Report climbed after the satellite television service provider said it had signed a multi-year deal worth at least $5 billion to make AT&T  (T) - Get Report the primary network services partner for its wireless customers. Under the terms of the 10-year deal, AT&T will provide voice, data, messaging services to customers of Dish-owned mobile virtual network operators Boost Mobile, Ting and Republic Wireless.

4. HCA Healthcare | Increase 15%

HCA Healthcare  (HCA) - Get Report jumped after the hospital company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Net income came to $1.45 billion, or $4.36 a share compared with $1.08 billion, or $3.16 a share, a year ago. The FactSet consensus called for earnings of  $3.16 a share. Revenue totaled $14.43 billion, up from $11.07 a year ago and beating FactSet's consensus of $13.6 billion.

5. Immunome | Increase 19%

Immunome  (IMNM) - Get Report shares rose after the biopharmaceutical company said its three-antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, demonstrated "potent neutralizing activity" against the COVID-19 Delta variant in pre-clinical pseudovirus testing. The company said in February that it had isolated antibodies that could blunt several COVID types.

