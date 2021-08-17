August 17, 2021
Jim Cramer Says the American Consumer Froze in July
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com, Telos and Danimer Scientific are five top gainers for Tuesday.
Author:

Stocks fell Tuesday as investors weighed the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant's impact on the economic recovery, a tumble in U.S. retail sales in July and a same-store sales miss by Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Tuesday:

1. 23andMe | Increase 11%

23andMe  (ME) - Get Report shares soared after Credit Suisse analyst Tiago Fauth initiated coverage of the genetic testing company with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, saying "23andMe has created a leading brand in the consumer genetics market, supported by strong levels of repeat customer engagement."

2. Kroger | Increase 4.6%

Shares of Kroger  (KR) - Get Report climbed after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway  (BRK.A) - Get Report increased its stake in the grocery-store operator. Berkshire Hathaway also reduced its stake in General Motors  (GM) - Get Report during the second quarter and trimmed its investments in drugmakers AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get Report, Bristol Myers Squibb  (BMY) - Get Report and Merck  (MRK) - Get Report.

3. Monday.com | Increase 18%

Shares of Monday.com  (MNDY) - Get Report jumped after the work-management-software maker beat Wall Street estimates, reporting a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss on nearly a doubling of revenue to $70.6 million from $36.4 million.

4. Telos | Increase 2.4%

Telos  (TLS) - Get Report shares climbed after the cybersecurity company said second-quarter revenue rose 8% to $52.6 million from a year ago. Gross profit rose 17% to $20.6 million and gross margin increased 290 basis points to 39.1%.

5. Danimer Scientific | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Danimer Scientific  (DMNR) - Get Report jumped after the specialty chemical company said second-quarter revenue increased 22% from a year ago to $14.5 million. PHA-based products expanded to 29% of total revenue compared to 7%.

AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb are holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells these stocks? Learn more now.

