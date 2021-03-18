5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Williams-Sonoma, Signet
Stocks were mixed Thursday as concerns about inflation sent Treasury yields soaring.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:
1. Williams-Sonoma | Increase 21%
Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report was higher after the home-goods retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and received price target increases from several analysts. The company also raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan.
2. Signet Jewelers | Increase 5.8%
Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report climbed after the jewelry retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and offered strong guidance. Sales totaled $2.2 billion, up 1.5% from a year earlier and beating out the FactSet consensus of $2.1 billion.
3. Upstart Holdings | Increase 79%
Shares of Upstart Holdings (UPST) - Get Report soared after the cloud-based lending platform beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, offered strong guidance and unveiled the acquisition of Prodigy Software, provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.
4. American Outdoor Brands | Increase 16%
American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) - Get Report advanced after the outdoor sports and recreation retailer swung to a third-quarter profit and beat Wall Street's earnings expectations. Net sales nearly doubled to $82.6 million from $43.3 million. Net income totaled $8 million, swinging from a loss of $147,000 a year earlier.
5. Columbia Property Trust | Increase 11%
Columbia Property Trust (CXP) - Get Report moved up after a group of investors made an unsolicited proposal to acquire the U.S. real estate investment trust in an all-cash deal that would value it at roughly $2.24 billion. The investor group said in a letter to Columbia’s board it made the non-binding offer Thursday for $19.50 a share.