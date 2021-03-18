TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Williams-Sonoma, Signet

Williams-Sonoma, Signet Jewelers, Upstart Holdings, American Outdoor Brands and Columbia Property Trust are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks were mixed Thursday as concerns about inflation sent Treasury yields soaring.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Williams-Sonoma | Increase 21%

Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Report was higher after the home-goods retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and received price target increases from several analysts. The company also raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan.

2. Signet Jewelers | Increase 5.8%

Signet Jewelers  (SIG) - Get Report climbed after the jewelry retailer posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and offered strong guidance. Sales totaled $2.2 billion, up 1.5% from a year earlier and beating out the FactSet consensus of $2.1 billion.

JPMorgan, Goldman Hit All-Time Highs as Dovish Fed Juices Bank Profits

3. Upstart Holdings | Increase 79%

Shares of Upstart Holdings  (UPST) - Get Report soared after the cloud-based lending platform beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, offered strong guidance and unveiled the acquisition of Prodigy Software, provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

4. American Outdoor Brands | Increase 16%

American Outdoor Brands  (AOUT) - Get Report advanced after the outdoor sports and recreation retailer swung to a third-quarter profit and beat Wall Street's earnings expectations. Net sales nearly doubled to $82.6 million from $43.3 million. Net income totaled $8 million, swinging from a loss of $147,000 a year earlier.

Why Financial Advisers Are Wary of Cryptocurrency

5. Columbia Property Trust | Increase 11%

Columbia Property Trust  (CXP) - Get Report moved up after a group of investors made an unsolicited proposal to acquire the U.S. real estate investment trust in an all-cash deal that would value it at roughly $2.24 billion. The investor group said in a letter to Columbia’s board it made the non-binding offer Thursday for $19.50 a share.

