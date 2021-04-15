TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Weingarten Realty, Dell, Nvidia

Weingarten Realty, Dell, Nvidia, GlaxoSmithKline and Ardelyx are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks were rising Thursday, driven by solid earnings reports and encouraging data on retail sales and jobless claims.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Weingarten Realty | Increase 11%

Weingarten Realty Investors  (WRI) - Get Report shares advanced after the shopping center owner agreed to be acquired by Kimco Realty  (KIM) - Get Report for roughly $3.9 billion of stock and cash. Kimco said in a statement it would pay $2.89 cash and 1.408 of its shares for each Weingarten share.

2. Dell | Increase 7.6%

Dell Technologies  (DELL) - Get Report climbed after the computer maker said it would spin off its 81% stake in VMware  (VMW) - Get Report. The deal that will create two standalone companies and result in a special dividend payment to Dell of $9.3 billion to $9.7 billion.

3. Nvidia | Increase 5.8%

Shares of Nvidia  (NVDA) - Get Report rose after Raymond James upgraded the graphics-chip maker to strong buy from outperform and raised its price target to $750 from $700. Analyst Chris Caso said in a commentary that "we’ve been positive on NVDA for some time."

4. GlaxoSmithKline | Increase 4.4%

GlaxoSmithKline  (GSK) - Get Report rose after a report in the Financial Times said activist investor Elliott Investment built a "significant" stake in the pharmaceutical giant. Also, the company and Vir Biotechnology  (VIR) - Get Report said the European Medicines Agency started a review of VIR-7831 to treat adults and adolescents with COVID-19.

5. Ardelyx | Increase 10%

Ardelyx  (ARDX) - Get Report surged after the biopharma said Kyowa Kirin, its Japanese partner, started four late-stage clinical studies evaluating the company's lead candidate tenapanor to treat hyperphosphatemia. That's a disorder in which there is an abnormally high level of phosphate in the blood.

