October 14, 2021
What Is Tapering?
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: UPS, PayPal, UnitedHealth

United Parcel Service, PayPal, UnitedHealth Group, Okta and Annovis Bio are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off accelerating inflation signals, as well as a hawkish Federal Reserve, ahead of a busy slate of bank and blue-chip earnings.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. United Parcel Service | Increase 3.9%

Shares of United Parcel Service  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report edged higher after Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan upgraded the package-delivery giant to buy from hold and raised his price target to $224 from $184, citing the outlook for a solid peak season.

2. PayPal | Increase 4.1%

Shares of payments specialists PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report and Square  (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report were higher after European rival SumUp acquired U.S. marketing startup Fivestars for $317 million. The deal gives SumUp access to San Francisco-based Fivestars' 12,000 businesses and $3 billion in yearly sales. SumUp already operates in the U.S., but this cash-and-stock deal is its first U.S. acquisition.

3. UnitedHealth Group | Increase 4.5%

UnitedHealth Group  (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report shares gained after the health-care giant posted adjusted third-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its full-year outlook. The results reflect membership growth and lower negative Covid-19 effects on its operating costs.

4. Okta | Increase 4.7%

Shares of Okta  (OKTA) - Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report moved up after Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens said he was "encouraged" by the identity-management-services provider's investment across the customer identity and access management portfolio, saying it is positioned for share gains. While "encouraged by continued execution and a meaningful opportunity ahead," Owens kept his neutral rating with a $250 price target due to valuation.

5. Annovis Bio | Increase 16%

Annovis Bio  (ANVS) - Get Annovis Bio Inc. Report shares surged after the biotech said in a regulatory filing that CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini had bought 18,000 shares at an average price of $27.61. Board member Mark White bought 5,000 shares at an average price of $27.50.

