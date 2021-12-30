5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Twitter, Ocugen, Vroom

Twitter, Ocugen, Vroom, Integrated Media Technology, Electric Last Mile Solutions and Integrated Media Technology are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were trading mixed Thursday, as investors continue to take markets higher into the final trading session of the year amid fading concerns over the impact of surging Omicron infections.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Twitter | Increase 4.2%

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares rose after Baird analyst Colin Sebastian mentioned the microblogging site in its list of internet stock picks for 2022. Sebastian said he was "warming up" to stocks like Twitter.

2. Ocugen | Increase 10%

Shares of Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Ocugen Inc Report powered higher after the biopharmaceutical company said its partner, Bharat Biotech, reported positive results from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In a Phase 2/3 trial in India, the company said Covaxin demonstrated in children 2-to-18 years old a "robust" neutralizing antibody response and "favorable" safety profile on the pre-print server.

3. Vroom | Increase 11.6%

Shares of Vroom (VRM) - Get Vroom, Inc. Report climbed after Colin Sebastian mentioned the online car dealership in its list of internet stock picks for 2022. Sebastian said he was "warming up" to stocks like Vroom. Earlier this month, Vroom named former Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report executive Thomas Shortt as its chief operating officer.

4. Electric Last Mile Solutions | Increase 13%

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) shares advanced after the commercial electric vehicle solutions company it will hosting an exhibit at the Consumer Electronics Show. The exhibit will display both of ELMS' all-electric commercial vehicles - the Class 1 Urban Delivery and Class 3 Urban Utility.

5. Integrated Media Technology | Increase 11.5%

Integrated Media Technology (IMTE) - Get Integrated Media Technology Limited Report shares climbed after the electronic components said it signed an assignment and assumption agreement to take over the rights and obligation on a cooperation agreement on developing a blockchain business focused on digital asset market platform mainly focusing on NFT (Non Fungible Token) trading market.