5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Twilio, Brightcove

Twilio, Brightcove, HighCape Capital Acquisition, Immunome and Greenland Technologies are five top stop gainers for Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were falling Thursday after retail titan Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report posted disappointing earnings and bond yields continued to climb.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Twilio | Percentage Increase 7.3%

Twilio  (TWLO) - Get Report shares jumped after the cloud-based software provider reported fourth-quarter sales and earnings that were better than analysts’ forecasts, prompting at least two Wall Street analysts to lift their price targets.

2. Brightcove | Percentage Increase 17%

Brightcove  (BCOV) - Get Report advanced after the online video platform company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter-earnings expectations. Net income came to $2 million, or 5 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $6.7 million, or 17 cents, a year earlier. Revenue totaled $53.7 million, up 13% from a year earlier. 

3. HighCape Capital Acquisition | Percentage Increase 95%

HighCape Capital Acquisition  (CAPA)  more than doubled during trading after the special purpose acquisition company and Quantum-Si, a semiconductor company, said they'd agreed to combine. The proposed combination is expected to close in the second quarter.

4. Immunome | Percentage Increase 115%

Immunome  (IMNM) - Get Report nearly tripled during trading after the biotech said it had isolated potent antibodies that are capable of neutralizing several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the South African variant in pseudovirus testing. The company has been working to develop a cocktail of antibodies that can act as a treatment for COVID-19.

5. Greenland Technologies | Percentage Increase 106%

Greenland Technologies  (GTEC) more than tripled during trading after the maker of electric industrial vehicles unveiled a cooperation agreement with South China Heavy Machinery Manufacture. Greenland will use Socma's supply chain and technologies to support EV production in the U.S.

