Stocks were flat on the last trading day of 2020 as investors closed out the year on a cautious note.

Here are some of the top gainers for Thursday:

1. Celsius Holdings | Percentage Increase 11%

Shares of Celsius Holdings (CELH) - Get Report were rising after S&P Dow Jones said the fitness beverage maker will replace Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Report in the S&P SmallCap 600. Capri will replace Enphase Energy (ENPH) - Get Report in the S&P MidCap 400. And Enphase Energy will be added to the S&P 500, replacing Tiffany (TIF) - Get Report, which is being acquired by LVMH.

2. Tribune Publishing | Percentage Increase 9%

Tribune Publishing (TPCO) - Get Report rose after hedge fund Alden Global made a proposal to buy the newspaper publisher at a valuation of $520 million. On Dec. 14, Alden Global, which has a 32% stake in the publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News, inquired to purchase Tribune at $14.25 a share.

3. Ebang International Holdings | Percentage Increase 20%

Ebang International Holdings EBON advanced after the blockchain technology company said that it expected to begin public testing of its cryptocurrency exchange and officially launch the exchange in the first quarter. The company said it completed the internal testing of its cryptocurrency exchange.

4. Intrepid Potash | Percentage Increase 45%

Intrepid Potash (IPI) - Get Report soared after the agricultural supply company said potash prices into agricultural markets have increased $90 a ton, or 31%, above 2020 summer-fill pricing after a $40 a ton increase announced in December. Oilfield outlook continues to improve in the Northern Delaware Basin, driven by an increase in drilling and fracking activity, the company said.

5. Red Lion Hotels | Percentage Increase 27%

Shares of Red Lion Hotels (RLH) - Get Report climbed after the 10th-largest US-based hotel franchise company said it had agreed to be acquired by Sonesta International Hotels in an all-cash transaction valued at about $90 million. The transaction is currently expected to close in the first half.