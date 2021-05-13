5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Silvergate, Sonos, Goodyear

Silvergate Capital, Sonos, BJ's Wholesale Club, Cornerstone Building Brands and Goodyear are five top gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were rising Thursday amid a spike in producer prices and a fall in weekly jobless claims.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Silvergate Capital | Increase 12%

Silvergate Capital (SI) - Get Report surged after Diem Association, a digital-currency group backed by Facebook (FB) - Get Report, tapped the financial-services company to issue the Diem USD stablecoin. Diem Association said it's moving its primary operations to the U.S. from Switzerland.

2. Sonos | Increase 6.5%

Sonos (SONO) - Get Report rose after the maker of speakers and soundbars reported better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings, raised guidance and offered an upbeat view amid the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue nearly doubled to $332.9 million from $175.1 million a year earlier.

3. BJ's Wholesale | Increase 6%

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get Report advanced after the warehouse retailer was upgraded to overweight from neutral by J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers with a $51 price target. Horvers said he was more optimistic than other analysts about BJ’s upcoming earnings report. He also sees stimulus checks giving a boost to membership-renewal rates.

4. Cornerstone Building Brands | Increase 8.9%

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) - Get Report jumped after the building products and equipment company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. DA Davidson analyst Brent Thielman upgraded the company to buy from neutral and raised his price target to $18 from $14.

5. Goodyear | Increase 4.1%

Goodyear (GT) - Get Report climbed after the tire maker said it had started a private offering to eligible purchasers of $1.45 billion face amount of 8- and 10-year senior notes. Goodyear said the proceeds will be put toward its $2.8 billion acquisition of Cooper Tire (CTB) - Get Report.

Facebook is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells FB? Learn more now.