5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Signet Jewelers, ServiceNow, RH

Signet Jewelers, ServiceNow, RH, Boeing and Embraer are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks climbed Thursday as investors looked beyond an unexpected surge in consumer prices.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Signet Jewelers | Increase 9.4%

Signet Jewelers (SIG) - Get Report shares rose after the retailer reported stronger-than-expected results, swinging to a profit on a near doubling of revenue. The company posted a profit of $129.8 million, or $2.23 a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $205.3 million, or $3.96 a share.

2. ServiceNow | Increase 4.5%

Shares of enterprise workflow automation company ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report rose after analysts at Goldman Sachs added the company to the firm's conviction list, while reiterating a buy rating and $695 price target. Goldman says ServiceNow can exceed its internal guidance for $15 billion of subscription revenue in 2026.

3. RH | Increase 15%

RH (RH) - Get Report was advancing after the home furnishings retailer raised revenue guidance and posted better-than-expected results. The company posted revenue of $860.8 million, up 78% from $482.9 million a year ago. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $751.5 million in the latest quarter.

4. Boeing | Increase 0.8%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares rose after Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report said it would convert nearly three dozen options for the aerospace giant's 737 MAX aircraft into firm orders. The move comes as the pandemic recedes and travel demand continues to improve.

5. Embraer | Increase 14%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) - Get Report after the Brazilian aerospace company confirmed it was in talks to merge Eve Urban Air Mobility, its electric vehicle takeoff and landing unit, with Zanite Acquisition ZNTE. The talks with the special purpose acquisition company are ongoing and could end without an agreement, Embraer said, according to Bloomberg.

