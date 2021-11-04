5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Qualcomm, Cassava, Nikola

Stocks were mixed Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq setting an intraday record, as global investors unpack a dovish Federal Reserve policy statement following its widely signaled tapering decision.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. Qualcomm | Increase 13%

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report shares jumped after the chipmaker, and key Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report supplier, blasted fourth-quarter earnings estimates and issued a robust holiday-quarter forecast. The company, which dominates the global market for high-end-smartphone semiconductors, said current-quarter revenue should rise to $10.4 billion.

2. Cassava Sciences | Increase 43%

Shares Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report skyrocketed after the Journal of Neuroscience found that there was no evidence of data manipulation in an article it published in July 2012. The article described an Alzheimer's disease treatment. Cassava Sciences' stock tumbled in August following allegations of data manipulation.

3. Nikola | Increase 17%

Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report shares climbed after the electric-truck maker said it could settle fraud charges levied by the Securities and Exchange Commission for around $125 million. The company noted the SEC settlement alongside third quarter earnings data, which showed a non-GAAP loss of 22 cents a share. The company said it expected to deliver as many as 25 of its Tre BEV trucks by the end of the year.

4. Papa John's | Increase 10%

Shares of Papa John's International (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report soared after the fast-food chain beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations. Net income totaled $29.3 million, or 79 cents a share, nearly double the $15.7 million, or 35 cents a share, of the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings came 83 cents a share, beating FactSet's consensus of 71 cents. Revenue of $512.8 million was up from $472.9 million and ahead of FactSet's $500.9 million consensus.

5. Nvidia | Increase 14%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report shares rose after Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the investment firm's price target on the chipmaker to $320 from $245 while keeping an overweight rating on the shares.

