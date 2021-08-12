5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown
Stocks fell Thursday as investors contended with increased risks from the spread of the delta virus variant, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans and recent regulatory crackdowns in China.
Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:
1. Palantir Technologies | Increase 11%
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report shares moved up after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations and revenue that exceeded them. The company reported earnings of 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts. Revenue reached $376 million against the estimate of $360 million.
2. Sonos | Increase 5.5%
Shares of Sonos (SONO) - Get Report climbed after the producer of high-end speakers reported a surprise swing to fiscal-third-quarter net income from a year-earlier loss on 52% higher revenue. Revenue reached $378.7 million from $249.3 million. Gross-profit margin widened three percentage points in the quarter to 47%.
TheStreet Recommends
3. Lordstown Motors | Increase 4.4%
Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report shares advanced after the electric-vehicle maker said it would begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September. Several analysts expressed caution about the company's plans. Lordstown also posted a second-quarter loss.
4. Opendoor Technologies | Increase 17%
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) jumped after the online home brokerage reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter. Analysts responded positively to the news, including KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma, who has a buy rating on the company with a $42 price target.
5. ExOne | Increase 40%
ExOne (XONE) - Get Report shares jumped after the 3D-printing-machine maker said it was being acquired by a competitor, Desktop Metal (DM) - Get Report, in a transaction valued at about $575 million. Desktop Metal posted mixed second-quarter results, reporting a wider-than-expected loss but beating revenue forecasts.