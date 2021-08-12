TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Moderna, Baidu, Canadian Solar – On TheStreet Thursday
Moderna, Baidu, Canadian Solar – On TheStreet Thursday
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown

Palantir, Sonos, Lordstown Motors, Opendoor and ExOne are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks fell Thursday as investors contended with increased risks from the spread of the delta virus variant, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans and recent regulatory crackdowns in China.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Palantir Technologies | Increase 11%

Palantir Technologies  (PLTR) - Get Report shares moved up after the software company reported second-quarter earnings that met Wall Street's expectations and revenue that exceeded them. The company reported earnings of 4 cents a share, matching analysts' forecasts. Revenue reached $376 million against the estimate of $360 million. 

2. Sonos | Increase 5.5%

Shares of Sonos  (SONO) - Get Report climbed after the producer of high-end speakers reported a surprise swing to fiscal-third-quarter net income from a year-earlier loss on 52% higher revenue. Revenue reached $378.7 million from $249.3 million. Gross-profit margin widened three percentage points in the quarter to 47%.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Lordstown Motors | Increase 4.4%

Lordstown Motors  (RIDE) - Get Report shares advanced after the electric-vehicle maker said it would begin limited production of its Endurance pickup truck in late September. Several analysts expressed caution about the company's plans. Lordstown also posted a second-quarter loss.

4. Opendoor Technologies | Increase 17%

Shares of Opendoor Technologies  (OPEN)  jumped after the online home brokerage reported stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter. Analysts responded positively to the news, including KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma, who has a buy rating on the company with a $42 price target.

5. ExOne | Increase 40%

ExOne  (XONE) - Get Report shares jumped after the 3D-printing-machine maker said it was being acquired by a competitor, Desktop Metal  (DM) - Get Report, in a transaction valued at about $575 million. Desktop Metal posted mixed second-quarter results, reporting a wider-than-expected loss but beating revenue forecasts.

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Bulls Win With Palantir After Earnings - Now What?

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

S&P 500 Rises to All-Time High but Dow Falls 100 Points After Surge in Producer Prices

Jim Cramer Reveals Why His Charitable Trust Traded Western Digital
INVESTING

Western Digital, Applied Materials Shares Fall Along With Micron

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Palantir Stock Climbs as Earnings Meet Estimate, Outlook Upbeat

Rackspace Acquires Application Management Co. in its Largest Acquisition
INVESTING

Rackspace Stock Drops as Outlook Disappoints

Lordstown Motors Lead
INVESTING

Lordstown Motors Plan Sparks Cautious Response From Analysts

Utz Chips Lead
INVESTING

Utz Stock Chipped After Profit, Guidance Miss Estimates

Opendoor Lead
INVESTING

Opendoor Stock Analyst Sees 'Compelling Opportunities'