5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Overstock, Biogen, Virgin Galactic

Stocks sank Thursday and Treasury bond yields tumbled to five-month lows as investors feared the the spread of new coronavirus infections could stall global growth.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Overstock.com | Increase 7%

Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Report climbed after Needham initiated coverage of the online retailer with a buy rating and $150 price target while adding the company to the firm's conviction list. Analyst Anna Andreeva said she viewed Overstock as "one of the most interesting ideas in e-commerce."

2. Virgin Galactic | Increase 10%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report soared after Cowen analyst Oliver Chen boosted his price target for the aerospace company founded and partly owned by billionaire Richard Branson to $51 from $23. That target is the highest on Wall Street, according to Bloomberg.

3. Biogen | Increase 3%

Biogen (BIIB) - Get Report rose after the Food and Drug Administration approved changes to the product information for its Alzheimer's-disease treatment, Aduhelm. With the changes, the label says the drug has not been studied in treating later stages of the disease and should be given to patients with "mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease."

4. Golden Nugget Online | Increase 9%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) - Get Report jumped after B. Riley analyst David Bain initiated coverage of the online gaming company with a buy rating and $27 price target. The company's internet gaming focus, experiential casino site differentiation and "strong" branding, offers investors a "more predictable, stickier, and profitable avenue to play online gaming growth than online sports betting," Bain said, according to the Fly.

5. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals | Increase 80%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) - Get Report climbed after H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns upgraded the company to buy from neutral with a $22 price target. He said the company's reverse merger with privately-held Aadi Bioscience "appears transformative." The deal should put the combined company on a "solid path towards becoming a self-sustaining, commercial-stage enterprise with a differentiated lead product having applicability across multiple specialty oncology indications," he said, according to the Fly.



