5 Top Stock Gainers Thursday: Nokia, Facebook, Northrop Grumman

Nokia, Facebook, Northrop Grumman, 1-800-Flowers and Vereit are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Stocks traded mostly higher Thursday as investors were encouraged by positive economic data and impressive first-quarter results from Facebook  (FB) - Get Report and Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report.

Here are 5 top stock gainers for Thursday:

1. Nokia | Increase 9.4%

Nokia  (NOK) - Get Report surged after the telecom-equipment provider beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations. 

Net income totaled $451.5 million, or about 7 cents a share. Revenue increased 3% to $6.16 billion, beating analysts' expectations of $4.74 billion.

2. Facebook | Increase 5.3%

Facebook  (FB) - Get Report advanced after surging ad revenue helped the social media giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. 

Net income came to $9.5 billion, or $3.30 a share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 a share, a year earlier. Revenue totaled $26.17 billion, up 25%.

3. Northrop Grumman | Increase 4.2%

Northrop Grumman  (NOC) - Get Report climbed after the aerospace and defense giant posted a more than doubling (up 153%) in first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year earnings-and-sales guidance. 

Sales in the first quarter increased 6% to $9.2 billion, while analysts had been calling for $8.5 billion.

4. 1-800-Flowers | Increase 17%

Shares of 1-800-Flowers  (FLWS) - Get Report jumped after the direct order flower and gift retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations. 

Revenue increased 70% to $474.2 million, driven by e-commerce growth of 83%. 

1-800-Flowers said it expected double-digit revenue growth to continue in its next fiscal year.

5. Vereit | Increase 17%

Vereit  (VER) - Get Report shares were higher after the real estate investment trust said it would be acquired by Realty Income  (O) - Get Report in an all-stock transaction valued about $50 billion. 

Under the terms, Realty Income will pay 0.705 share for each Vereit share.

