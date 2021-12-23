Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Omicron is Affecting Holiday Celebrations With More Restrictions Worldwide

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

A rally lifted these five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Stocks were rising Thursday as Wall Street looked past Omicron risks following a raft of data suggesting the rapidly-spreading variant carries milder symptoms than its predecessors.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Nikola | Increase 21.7%

Shares of Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report surged after the electric truck maker posted a photograph of its first customer delivery and promised “more to come." On Wednesday, Nikola agreed to pay $125 million to settle civil charges that it misled investors about its technological advancements.

2. Hyzon Motors | Increase 15.4%

Hyzon Motors  (HYZN)  advanced after Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer initiated coverage of the hydrogen-powered vehicle maker with a buy rating and $12 price target, stating he sees an opportunity for "risk-tolerant investors" given his view that the risk/reward of Hyzon is not being valued properly at current levels. 

3. Chimerix | Increase 8.9%

Shares of Chimerix  (CMRX) - Get Chimerix, Inc. Report jumped after H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White raised this price target on the biotech to $24 from $21 while keeping a buy rating on the shares after meeting with management.

4. Cerence | Increase 7.3%

Cerence  (CRNC) - Get Cerence Inc. Report shares moved higher after the company said it had signed a contract with a valuation of $149 million with a large European automaker for its connected, conversational AI automotive assistant products. Cerence said it was the largest contract in the company’s history.

5. Microbot Medical | Increase 6.5%

Shares of Microbot Medical  (MBOT) - Get Microbot Medical Inc Report jumped after the pre-clinical medical device company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for a third patent application covering the company’s Liberty Robotic System. Microbot Medical said it has secured all three U.S. patents during 2021.


