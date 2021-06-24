5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Marin Software, Tesla, Eli Lilly

Stocks climbed Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week and durable-goods orders climbed at the fastest pace this year.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Marin Software | Increase 56%

Marin Software (MRIN) - Get Report surged after saying its ad management platform now lets users manage Instacart ads. In turn enables allows brands to connect with customers more directly at the point of sale. Instacart is an online platform that delivers groceries and other items from nearly 55,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2. Tesla | Increase 6.2%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report continued to climb one day after the electric-car maker had its best day in more than two months, outpacing all other stocks in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indices on the day. An Ernst & Young study said that EV sales are set to outpace combustion engines in 12 years in Europe, China and the U.S., the world’s three biggest auto markets.

3. Eli Lilly | Increase 7.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report shares rose after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its donanemab treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The company said that it intended to submit a biologics-license application for donanemab under the accelerated approval process later this year.

4. Accenture | Increase 1.7%

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report shares rose after the consulting, technology and outsourcing service company beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations and raised its guidance. Revenue increased 21% from a year earlier to $13.3 billion, compared with FactSet's call for $12.8 billion.

5. Trade Desk | Increase 19%

Shares of ad technology companies including Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Report moved up after Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google said it won’t stop serving third-party cookies until late 2023. Google needs more time to work with industry partners to incorporate and test feedback about new cookie-replacement proposals from the ad industry.