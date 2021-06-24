TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Thursday's Market Rally: Today Is a Jailbreak
Jim Cramer on Thursday's Market Rally: Today Is a Jailbreak
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Marin Software, Tesla, Eli Lilly

Marin Software, Tesla, Eli Lilly, Accenture and Trade Desk are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks climbed Thursday after the number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week and durable-goods orders climbed at the fastest pace this year.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Marin Software | Increase 56%

Marin Software  (MRIN) - Get Report surged after saying its ad management platform now lets users manage Instacart ads. In turn enables allows brands to connect with customers more directly at the point of sale. Instacart is an online platform that delivers groceries and other items from nearly 55,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2. Tesla | Increase 6.2%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report continued to climb one day after the electric-car maker had its best day in more than two months, outpacing all other stocks in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indices on the day. An Ernst & Young study said that EV sales are set to outpace combustion engines in 12 years in Europe, China and the U.S., the world’s three biggest auto markets.

TST Recommends

3. Eli Lilly | Increase 7.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report shares rose after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its donanemab treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The company said that it intended to submit a biologics-license application for donanemab under the accelerated approval process later this year.

4. Accenture | Increase 1.7%

Accenture  (ACN) - Get Report shares rose after the consulting, technology and outsourcing service company beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings expectations and raised its guidance. Revenue increased 21% from a year earlier to $13.3 billion, compared with FactSet's call for $12.8 billion.

5. Trade Desk | Increase 19%

Shares of ad technology companies including Trade Desk  (TTD) - Get Report moved up after Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) - Get Report Google said it won’t stop serving third-party cookies until late 2023. Google needs more time to work with industry partners to incorporate and test feedback about new cookie-replacement proposals from the ad industry.

25Carnival-Victory carnival
INVESTING

Carnival Seeks to Have All Ships on the Water by Next Spring

Sports Illustrated Cover 012220
INVESTING

Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands and 888 Launch SI Sportsbook

Trade Desk Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Increased Guidance
INVESTING

Trade Desk Jumps as Google Delays Getting Rid of Cookies

30 accenture vancouver Tada Images : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Accenture Higher After Earnings Beat, Guidance Raised

Hong Kong Stocks Complete Longest Losing Streak In 10 Weeks On Casino Slump, US Rate Outlook
JIM CRAMER

Cramer: Big Buying Opportunities in Russell Rebalancing

Wall Street Looks Ahead to the Second Quarter as Stocks Rise
MARKETS

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Set Intraday Record Highs Amid Recovery Signs

Visa Signs 13 New Partners for TSP Program to Boost IoT Payments
INVESTING

Visa to Buy Swedish Open Banking Platform Tink for $2.15 Billion

Xpeng's factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. The company, like other EV makers, says it is fully aware of the significance and potential of the EV battery recycling business, but is not yet ready to lay out detailed plans. Photo: Iris Ouyang
INVESTING

Xpeng Targets $1.97 Billion Raise in Hong Kong Public Offering