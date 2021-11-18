5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Kohl's, Nvidia

Macy's, Kohl's, Nvidia, BJ's Wholesale Club and Virtuoso Acquisition are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks traded mixed Thursday as markets looked away from inflation pressures and into the underlying strength of the American consumer heading into the holiday season.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Macy's | Increase 22%

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report shares surged after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings while lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance. The shares surged to a three-year high amid data showing the retailer had lifted its quarterly inventories by 19%.

2. Kohl's | Increase 7.8%

Shares of Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report gained after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings while raising its full-year earnings guidance. Retailers continue to see improving demand despite inflation concerns and supply-chain disruptions. Revenue rose 16% to $4.37 billion, topping estimates of $4.27 billion.

3. Nvidia | Increase 9.2%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report shares climbed after the chipmaker posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and gave both an upbeat near-term outlook and a bullish take on developing opportunities in the so-called metaverse. Nvidia forecast revenue in the range of $7.2 billion, plus or minus 2%.

4. BJ's Wholesale Club | Increase 17%

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report powered higher after the warehouse club retail chain posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter and said its board approved a share buyback program of up to $500 million. Net income came to $126.5 million, or 92 cents a share, up from $122.8 million, or 88 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came to 91 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 81 cents a share.

5. Virtuoso Acquisition | Increase 95%

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition VOSO nearly doubled after the special purpose acquisition company's shareholders approve its proposed merger with the connected data company Wejo Group. The merger is expected to close on Thursday.