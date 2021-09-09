September 9, 2021
Jim Cramer: Lululemon Is 'Firing on All Cylinders'
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Lululemon, Willis Towers Watson

Lululemon, Gevo, Willis Towers Watson, Rocket Lab and Centessa Pharmaceuticals are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks wavered Thursday as Wall Street reacted to stronger-than-expected weekly jobless claims and ongoing concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Lululemon | Increase 12%

Lululemon  (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) Report shares hit a record after the athletic and leisure apparel company blasted second quarter earnings forecasts and boosted its full-year profit outlook. The company sees full-year earnings in the region of $7.38 to $7.48 a share, on sales that could reach $6.26 billion.

2. Gevo | Increase 35%

Shares of Gevo  (GEVO) - Get Gevo, Inc. Report soared after the renewable energy company unveiled a joint venture with Chevron  (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report to build and operate one or more facilities that would process corn to produce sustainable aviation fuel. The new facilities would also produce proteins and corn oil.

3. Willis Towers Watson | Increase 5%

Willis Towers Watson  (WLTW) - Get Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Report shares advanced after the insurance brokerage outlined its plan for long-term growth. Plans include growing revenue by more than $10 billion by the end of fiscal 2024 by delivering growth in the mid-single-digit percent range or greater. The company also wants to report adjusted earnings of at least $18 to $21 a share.

4. Rocket Lab | Increase 35%

Rocket Lab  (RKLB) - Get Rocket Lab Report shares took off after the launch provider and space systems company said it had been awarded a contract to deploy a satellite constellation across five dedicated electron missions for Kinéis, an internet-of-things connectivity provider.

5. Centessa Pharmaceuticals | Increase 6.6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals  (CNTA) - Get CENTESSA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ADR Report shares surged after the company reported positive top-line results of a Phase 2a study of its hemophilia treatment, SerpinPC. The company said that SerpinPC was well-tolerated.

