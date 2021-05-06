5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Kellogg, Papa John's

Kellogg, Papa John's, WW International, Acushnet Holdings and Avid Technology are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were advancing Thursday as weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. Kellogg | Increase 8.3%

Shares of Kellogg (K) - Get Report were climbing after the breakfast cereal and packaged foods company beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Sales for the quarter totaled $3.58 billion, up from from $3.41 billion a year earlier.

2. Papa John's International | Increase 7.2%

Papa John's International shares (PZZA) - Get Report rose after the chain reported earnings that beat expectations. Revenue moved up 25% in the first quarter to $511.7 million from $409.9 million a year earlier.

3. WW International | Increase 20%

WW International (WW) - Get Report rose after the weight-loss program operator reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss. Revenue fell 20% to $331.8 million from a year earlier. Subscription revenue totaled $279.8 million. The company said subscribers increased 16% to an all-time high of 4.2 million.

4. Avid Technology | Increase 22%

Shares of Avid Technology (AVID) - Get Report were advancing after the software company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales results and raised its full-year guidance. Revenue increased 9.2% to $94.4 million and subscription revenue was $24.9 million, an increase of 78% year-over-year.

5. Acushnet | Increase 15%

Acushnet (GOLF) - Get Report advanced after the Titleist golf ball and equipment maker posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Net sales totaled $580.9 million, up 42% year over year as the company reported strong demand in all categories. First quarter Titleist Brand equipment and gear net sales were up 51% year over year.