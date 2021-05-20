5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Iovance, Virgin Galactic

Stocks were climbing Thursday after U.S. jobless claims fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.

Here are five top stock gainers for Thursday

1. Iovance | Increase 16%

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) - Get Report was higher. The move comes a day after the shares tumbled when the cancer drug developer disclosed a delay in its application for an experimental treatment, lifileucel -- an immunotherapy for metastatic melanoma -- and the resignation of its chief executive, Maria Fardis. Frederick Vogt, the company's general counsel, was named interim president and CEO.

2. Virgin Galactic | Increase 9.3%

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares jumped after the space-travel company said the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity will be conducted on May 22, pending weather and technical checks. The test flight will be crewed by two pilots and will carry research payloads as part of the NASA Flight Opportunities program.

3. Shoals Technologies | Increase 9.3%

Shares of Shoals Technologies (SHLS) - Get Report climbed after Goldman Sachs upgraded the solar products company to buy from neutral. Analyst Brian Lee also upgraded SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) - Get Report but cut his price target to $290 from $312. SolarEdge shares recently were 5.7% higher.

4. Hormel Foods | Increase 7.7%

Shares of Hormel Foods (HRL) - Get Report advanced after the foods giant posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Sales grew 7.6% to a record $2.61 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.42 billion.

5. Chipotle Mexican Grill | Increase 7.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report rose after the restaurant chain was upgraded by UBS analyst Dennis Geiger to buy from neutral with a price target of $1,700, up from $1,575. He cited increasing visibility into the company's "compelling" multiyear growth opportunity with a more than 24% compounded annual growth rate for earnings per share expected in 2022-2024.