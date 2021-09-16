September 16, 2021
Jim Cramer: What Proposed Corporate Tax Hike Means for Markets
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Gap, DoorDash, American Express, Ford

Gap, American Express, Ford, DoorDash and Tuesday Morning are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:

U.S. stocks slumped lower Thursday as investors reacted to a surprisingly solid reading of August retail sales and an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims. 

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. American Express AXP | Up 0.9%

Shares of American Express  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report traded higher after Bank of America upgraded the credit-card company to neutral from underperform in light of a more attractive valuation.

Analyst Mihir Bhatia lifted his price target to $169 from $150.

“Following recent underperformance in AXP shares, we … view [the] risk-reward as balanced with few negative catalysts on the horizon,” Bhatia wrote in a commentary.

2. Ford F | Up 1.2%

Shares of Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report traded higher Thursday after the Dearborn, Mich., automaker said it would double the production capacity target for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck to 80,000 a year due to strong demand.

3. DoorDash DASH | Up 5.7%

Shares of DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report rose Thursday after analysts at Bank of America upgraded the food-delivery stock to buy. The firm’s call is based on upside to 2021 estimates as well as a “robust” five-year growth opportunity.

4. Gap GPS | Up 3.2%

Shares of Gap  (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. (GPS) Report traded higher Thursday. The Commerce Department said August retail sales rose 0.7% from the previous month to a collective $618.7 billion. That was well ahead of the Wall Street consensus forecast of a 0.8% decline, and 15% higher from the Covid-hit period last year.

The retailer added to its selection of fall fashion essentials earlier this month. Last month, Gap also raised its full-year guidance, largely on the strength of its Old Navy and Athleta brands.

5. Tuesday Morning TUES | Up 28%

Tuesday Morning  (TUES) - Get Tuesday Morning Corporation Report shares jumped after the Dallas home-goods retailer named Paul Metcalf chief merchant. Metcalf is the former executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Burlington Stores.  (BURL) - Get Burlington Stores, Inc. Report

