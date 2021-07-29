TheStreet home
5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Ford, Yum, Cognizant

Ford Motor, Yum Brands, Cognizant Technology, LendingClub and Clear Channel Holdings are five top gainers for Thursday.
Author:

Stocks jumped to record levels Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond disappointing economic news.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Ford Motor | Increase 3.8%

Shares of Ford  (F) - Get Report rose after the automaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its guidance despite a global semiconductor shortage that has dogged the auto industry. Ford raised its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before taxes by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion.

2. Yum Brands | Increase 5.3%

Yum Brands  (YUM) - Get Report jumped after the parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut beats Wall Street second-quarter earnings expectations. Excluding items, earnings came to $1.16 a share, up 41% over a year ago. Revenue of $1.6 billion was up from $1.2 billion last year.

3. Cognizant Technology | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Cognizant Technology  (CTSH) - Get Report advanced after the IT consulting and outsourcing services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue grew 14.6% over last year to $4.6 billion, while quarterly earnings came to 99 cents a share.

4. LendingClub | Increase 53%

Lending Club  (LC) - Get Report shares skyrocketed after the financial services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts from Wedbush and Credit Suisse raised their price targets.

5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings | Increase 12%

Shares of Clear Channel Holdings  (CCO) - Get Report climbed after the advertising display company posted a second-quarter loss, but beat Wall Street's revenue expectations. The company also said the CEO William Eccleshare will take on the new role of executive vice chairman on Jan. 1, 2022 and Scott Wells will become CEO.

