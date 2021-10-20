5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Ford, Pinterest, Pfizer

Stocks edged higher Wednesday as solid corporate earnings clash with persistent inflation concerns and a jump in Treasury bond yields.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Ford | Increase 3.5%

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares powered higher after Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy raised his rating on the automaker to outperform from neutral and lifted his price target by $5 a share to $20. The move comes as the company heads into next week's third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Oct. 27.

2. Pinterest | Increase 10%

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report jumped after a report suggested the social-media site could be a takeover target of payment-services provider PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report. Bloomberg News reported that PayPal was looking at purchasing the image-sharing platform, noting talks of a potential price of $70 a share.

3. Pfizer | Increase 2.3%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report rose after the Biden administration outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the Covid-19 shot is authorized for them. The White House said it was working to set up clinics in more than 100 children's hospital systems nationwide as well as doctor's offices, pharmacies and potentially schools, Reuters reported.

4. Radius Health | Increase 20%

Radius Health (RDUS) - Get Radius Health Inc Report shares leaped after the biopharmaceutical company and Menarini Group of Italy reported progress with the cancer treatment elacestrant. The drug is an experimental therapy for breast-cancer patients who have tumors that express lots of estrogen receptors but lack receptors for human epidermal growth.

5. Clearwater Paper | Increase 12%

Shares of Clearwater Paper (CLW) - Get Clearwater Paper Corporation Report jumped after RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn upgraded the company to outperform from sector perform with a price target of $50, up from $32. Quinn said issues from commodity-price inflation and more challenging year-over-year comparisons in tissue are "turning more favorable," with pulp pricing likely to move lower in the near-term and paperboard-price hikes to be implemented. Clearwater's operating results thus should improve, Quinn said.

