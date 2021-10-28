5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Ford, LendingClub, Anheuser-Busch

Stocks powered higher Thursday as investors balance a healthy corporate earnings seasons against the prospect of tighter central bank policies and cooling global growth

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. Ford | Increase 8.6%

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares surged to the highest level in more than seven years Thursday after the carmaker topped its larger rival, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report with stronger-than-expected third quarter sales. Revenue fell 4.8% from last year to $35.7 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $32.5 billion.

2. LendingClub Bank | Increase 34%

Shares of LendingClub (LC) - Get LendingClub Corp Report skyrocketed after the digital marketplace bank posted stronger-than-expected third quarter and raised full-year guidance. Revenue tripled from a year earlier to $246 million from $71 million and beat the analyst estimate of $222 million.

3. Anheuser-Busch | Increase 10%

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR Report shares climbed when the world's largest brewer upgraded its forecast for 2021 earnings growth after posting a surprise increase in third-quarter profit. The company, which makes Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, said revenue grew 15.3% in Brazil as consumers drank more and bought higher-priced beers.

4. Overstock.com| Increase 24.5%

Shares of Overstock.com (OSTK) - Get Overstock.com, Inc. Report jumped after the online retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Total net revenue was $689 million, a decrease of 4% year over year. Active customers were 8.7 million, up 5% year over year, while average order value was $214, up 24% year over year

5. 1-800-Flowers.com | Increase 8.8%

1-800-Flowers.com (FLWS) - Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Class A Report shares advanced after the flower delivery company beat Wall Street's first-quarter revenue expectations. Revenues increased 9% to $309.4 million. The company reported a net loss for the quarter of $13.2 million, or 20 cents a share.