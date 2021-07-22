5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Dominos, Crocs, CSX

Domino's, Crocs, CSX, India Globalization Capital and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed optimism about earnings and the economic recovery against a surprising jump in U.S. unemployment claims.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Domino's | Increase 11%

Shares of Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report jumped after the fast-food pizza chain reported second-quarter earnings ahead of estimates as domestic comparable sales were surprisingly strong. Domino's also announced a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion of common stock.

2. Crocs | Increase 7.2%

Crocs (CROX) - Get Report shares surged after the casual shoemaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of $2.23 a share on record revenue of $641 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.59 a share on revenue of $567 million.

3. CSX | Increase 4.2%

Shares of CSX (CSX) - Get Report advanced after the rail services company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $2.99 billion, up 33% from a year ago, the company said, driven by growth across all lines of business.

4. India Globalization Capital | Increase 87.8%

India Globalization Capital (IGC) - Get Report skyrocketed after the life sciences and infrastructure company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease developed by the University of South Florida.

IGC has an exclusive agreement with the university regarding the patent application and research conducted on Alzheimer’s disease. IGC’s proprietary formulation, IGC-AD1, is the subject of a Phase 1 clinical trial.

5. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies | Increase 144.4%

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) soared after the biotech said testing found that its IPA’s TATX-03 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail demonstrated potent pseudovirus destroying activity against the COVID-19 Delta variant.