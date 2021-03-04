5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Burlington, Five Prime, Red Robin

Burlington Stores, Five Prime Therapeutics, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, United Natural Foods and Murphy Oil are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks were rising Thursday while Wall Street awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market for Thursday:

1. Burlington Stores | Increase 15%

Burlington Stores (BURL) - Get Report shares rose sharply after the discount department store chain posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Revenue climbed 3.3% to $2.28 billion, topping the FactSet analyst consensus of $2.06 billion.

2. Five Prime Therapeutics | Increase 78%

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) - Get Report soared after Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report agreed to buy the biotech company for $1.9 billion in cash. Amgen will pay $38 a share for Five Prime and the transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

3. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers | Increase 8.2%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) - Get Report rose after Loop Capital analyst Lynne Collier upgraded the restaurant operator to buy from hold with a $40 price target and Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro raised his price target to $40 from $35, while affirming an outperform rating.

4. United Natural Foods | Increase 5%

Shares of United Natural Foods (UNFI) - Get Report rose after the food wholesaler said it had extended its distribution tieup with Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Whole Foods until September 2027, as demand for healthy food at home continues to rise. The existing contract was set to expire in October 2025.

5. Murphy Oil | Increase 9.5%

Murphy Oil (MUR) - Get Report rose after the oil and natural gas exploration and production company priced $550 million of 6.375% senior notes due 2028. The offering is likely to close on March 5, subject to customary closing conditions.