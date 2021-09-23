5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: BlackBerry, Salesforce, Darden

BlackBerry, Salesforce.com, Darden Restaurants, Novavax and H.B. Fuller are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks powered higher Thursday following a dovish statement on bond market tapering from the Federal Reserve and cautious optimism that a workable solution can be found for indebted property giant China Evergrande.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. BlackBerry | Increase 14%

Shares of BlackBerry (BB) - Get BlackBerry Limited Report jumped after the security software and services company reported fiscal-second-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations amid an uptick in demand and a move to the cloud.

2. Salesforce.com | Increase 6.2%

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report shares advanced after the cloud and business software company boosted its 2022 revenue guidance ahead of its annual investor day conference. Salesforce sees revenue for its 2022 fiscal year in the range of $26.25 billion to $26.36 billion.

3. Darden Restaurants | Increase 6.2%

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report hit an all-time high after the parent of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations, raised its quarterly dividend and unveiled a stock buyback. Sales jumped 51% from a year earlier to $2.31 billion.

4. Novavax | Increase 11%

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report shares surged after the drugmaker and the Serum Institute of India applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency-use listing for their coronavirus vaccine. Novavax and the institute said their request was based on a previous submission to Indian regulators.

5. H.B. Fuller | Increase 8.8%

Shares of H.B. Fuller (FUL) - Get H.B. Fuller Company Report rose after the chemicals company reported better-than-expected third-quarter organic-revenue growth. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency translations, increased 16% compared with a year earlier.