December 16, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday Amid Central Bank Policy Calls

Stocks were mixed Thursday as investors digested policy decisions made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.
Author:

Stocks wavered Thursday after central banks moved to curb inflation and the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Here are some of the biggest gainers for Thursday.

1. Accenture ACN | Up 7.1%

Shares of Accenture  (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report rose after the consulting firm posted fiscal-first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Accenture posted earnings of $2.78 a share on revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter ended Nov. 30. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $2.64 a share on revenue of $14.21 billion.

2. AT&T T | Up 6.9%

Shares of AT&T T jumped after analysts at Morgan Stanley boosted their rating on the telecom giant's stock as it moves closer to sealing its planned $43 billion media merger with Discovery  (DISCA) - Get Discovery, Inc. Class A Report.

3. Novartis NVS | Up 5.7%

U.S. listed shares of Novartis  (NVS) - Get Novartis AG Report made gains Thursday after the Swiss pharmaceutical producer said it would use the proceeds from the recent sale of its one-third stake in rival Roche  (RHHBY) to buy back $15 billion of its shares by the end of 2023.

4. Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT | Up 18%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics  (ARCT) - Get Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Report surged Thursday after the San Diego drug developer reported progress with medication candidates targeting Covid variants.

5. MoneyLion ML | Up 9%

Shares of MoneyLion  (ML)  climbed after the New York mobile banking and financial-services membership platform agreed to pay as much as $440 million for Even Financial. 

Even uses machine learning and data science to "digitally [connect and match] consumers with real-time personalized financial product recommendations from banks, insurance, and fintech companies on mobile apps, websites, and other consumer touchpoints," MoneyLion said in a statement.

