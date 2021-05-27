5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: AMC, Ford, Boeing

AMC Entertainment, Ford, Boeing, Beyond Meat and Lantheus Holdings were five top stock market gainers.

Stocks were rising Thursday as core capital goods orders in the U.S. rose more than forecast and jobless claims fell to a fresh pandemic low.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. AMC Entertainment | Increase 15%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report continued to rise as the world's biggest movie chain's market value exceeded $10 billion for the first time. AMC's stock has more than doubled since the company reported quarterly results on May 6, and amid the pandemic restrictions, it raised more than $1 billion in financing to avoid bankruptcy.

2. Ford | Increase 6.7%

Ford (F) - Get Report shifted into high gear after the car company, looking to take on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report in electrifying its fleet sooner rather than later, was upgraded by analyst Joseph Spak to outperform from sector perform. The RBC analyst said the stock is “still not overly expensive.”

3. Boeing | Increase 3.5%

Boeing (BA) - Get Report shares jumped after the world's biggest planemaker boosted its near-term production targets amid the ongoing post-pandemic recovery in global airline passenger traffic. Shares of General Electric (GE) - Get Report were also climbing.

4. Beyond Meat | Increase 13%

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares rose after TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer called the plant-based meat maker a potential target for Reddit traders. Cramer made his comments on Wednesday's “Mad Money” program and included Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report and Ford as additional potential targets.

5. Lantheus Holdings | Increase 16%

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) - Get Report jumped after the diagnostic medical imaging agents company said federal regulators had approved its Pylarify imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

