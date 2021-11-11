5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Lordstown Motors, Fisker, Dillard's

Stocks traded mixed Thursday as investors sifted through the impact of the fastest reading of U.S. inflation in more than 30 years.

Here are some of the top gainers Thursday:

1. Lordstown Motors | Increase 15.7%

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report shares jumped after the electric-vehicle maker finalized a deal to sell its Lordstown, Ohio, plant to Taiwan’s giant contract manufacturer Foxconn for $230 million. Foxconn agreed to make a down payment of $100 million by Nov. 18, and subsequent payments of $50 million each on Feb. 1 and no later than April 15.

2. Fisker | Increase 13.2%

Shares of Fisker (FSR) - Get Fisker Report climbed after Bank of America analyst John Murphy raised his price target on the electric vehicle company to $24 from $18 while keeping a neutral rating on the shares. Murphy said the "notable valuation discrepancy" between the electric vehicle automakers in his coverage reflects his assessment of each company's ability to raise low-cost capital, with Fisker viewed as "somewhat likely."

3. Dillard's | Increase 15.2%

Dillard's (DDS) - Get Dillard's, Inc. Class A Report shares powered higher after the department store operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Net income totaled $197.3 million, or $9.81 a share, while sales came to $1.481 billion. The FactSet consensus was earnings of $5.52 a share and sales of $1.440 billion.

4. Tapestry | Increase 8.8%

Shares of Tapestry (TPR) - Get Tapestry, Inc. Report, owner of such brands as Kate Spade and Coach, rose after the fashion company beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations, raised its guidance and announced a $1 billion share repurchase program.

5. Weibo | Increase 9.2%

Weibo (WB) - Get Weibo Corp Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares advanced after the Chinese social media company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. The company reported earnings of 90 cents a share and revenue of $607.4 million. Analysts were looking for earnings of 82 cents on revenue of $584.07 million.