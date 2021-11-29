5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Zscaler, Krystal Biotech, Adagio

Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
The First Tweet, the First CEO: A Look at Jack Dorsey's Twitter Legacy
Stocks rebounded in Monday trading as investors clawed back losses from Friday's selloff while eyeing developments from the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant in economies around the world.

Here are some of the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. Zscaler | Increase 4.6%

Shares of Zscaler  (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report, which on Tuesday is scheduled to report quarterly earnings, were climbing after two investment firms raised their price targets for the IT security company. Needham analysts boosted their price target to $390 from $345, while RBC Capital analysts boosted their target to $380 from $326.

2. Krystal Biotech | Increase 126%

Krystal Biotech  (KRYS) - Get Krystal Biotech, Inc. Report shares doubled after the biotech said its Vyjuvek treatment met its primary endpoint of complete wound healing at six-month timepoints and its secondary endpoint of complete wound healing at three-month timepoints. Vyjuvek was well tolerated, with no drug-related serious adverse events or discontinuations.

3. Adagio Therapeutics | Increase 86%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics ADGI as much as more than doubled after the biopharma said it expected its lead SARS-CoV-2 antibody, ADG20, will retain activity against the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, and other known variants of concern with potential duration of protection up to one year in a single injection.

4. Moderna | Increase 11%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report jumped after the drugmaker said that by early in the new year it could develop a vaccine capable of combating the new omicron Covid variant. The company said it is testing three experimental boosters and testing its existing authorized booster.

5. Royal Caribbean | Increase 2.3%

Royal Caribbean  (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Report shares rebounded. They'd fallen on Friday due to fears over potential new travel restrictions heading into the holiday season as South Africa warned of the omicron Covid variant.

