5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Wall Street Eyes Omicron, Inflation Data

Del Taco Restaurants, Tootsie Rolls, Amgen, Lockheed Martin and Boston Beer are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks traded mixed Monday as investors eyed developments in the Omicron spread while racking inflation data ahead of a key release later this week.

Here are some of the top gainers Monday:

1. Del Taco Restaurants | Increase 66%

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) - Get Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after Jack in the Box (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report said it is buying the Mexican fast-food chain in a deal worth around $575 million. Under terms of the agreement, Del Taco shareholders will receive $12.51 a share in cash from Jack in the Box.

2. Tootsie Roll | Increase 9.7%

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) - Get Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Report surged after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the candy maker, which is currently listed on the S&P SmallCap 400, will replace retailing icon Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report on the S&P SmallCap 600 on Dec. 20. Macy's will move to the S&P SmallCap 400.

3. Amgen | Increase 3.3%

Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report shares jumped after Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical company with a buy rating and $258 price target. The company has a diversified global portfolio of commercial innovator products and biosimilars, Richter said in a research note.

4. Lockheed Martin | Increase 2.4%

Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report rose after the aerospace giant won a contract or the procurement of submarine new construction kits, equipment, and installation. The contract is valued at $35.7 million and is expected to conclude in May 2025.

5. Boston Beer | Increase 7.9%

Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report shares powered higher after analyst Cowen analyst Vivien Azer upgraded the brewer of Samuel Adams and other products from underperform to market perform with a price target of $500, up from $400.