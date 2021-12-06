5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Wall Street Eyes Omicron, Inflation Data
Stocks traded mixed Monday as investors eyed developments in the Omicron spread while racking inflation data ahead of a key release later this week.
Here are some of the top gainers Monday:
1. Del Taco Restaurants | Increase 66%
Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) - Get Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after Jack in the Box (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report said it is buying the Mexican fast-food chain in a deal worth around $575 million. Under terms of the agreement, Del Taco shareholders will receive $12.51 a share in cash from Jack in the Box.
2. Tootsie Roll | Increase 9.7%
Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) - Get Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Report surged after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the candy maker, which is currently listed on the S&P SmallCap 400, will replace retailing icon Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report on the S&P SmallCap 600 on Dec. 20. Macy's will move to the S&P SmallCap 400.
3. Amgen | Increase 3.3%
Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report shares jumped after Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical company with a buy rating and $258 price target. The company has a diversified global portfolio of commercial innovator products and biosimilars, Richter said in a research note.
4. Lockheed Martin | Increase 2.4%
Shares of Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report rose after the aerospace giant won a contract or the procurement of submarine new construction kits, equipment, and installation. The contract is valued at $35.7 million and is expected to conclude in May 2025.
5. Boston Beer | Increase 7.9%
Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report shares powered higher after analyst Cowen analyst Vivien Azer upgraded the brewer of Samuel Adams and other products from underperform to market perform with a price target of $500, up from $400.