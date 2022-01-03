Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, Wells Fargo, IMAX Corp.

Tesla, Wells Fargo, ODP Corp., IMAX and Gilat Satellite Networks are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Stocks were rising Monday as Wall Street looked beyond concerns about the spread of omicron to focused on reopening stocks.

Here of some of the top stock gainers for Monday:

1. Tesla | Increase 10.5%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares surged delivered a record 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a record for the electric vehicle company, capping a year in which the company delivered over 936,000 vehicles. Tesla noted that the actual numbers might be higher.

2. Wells Fargo | Increase 4.7%

Shares of Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report powered higher after climbed after Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg upgraded the financial services company to overweight from equal weight and boosted its price target to $62 from $50. Wells and Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report are two of the most asset-sensitive names in the money center sub-segment and the least exposed to the capital markets, Goldberg said.

3. ODP | Increase 5.8%

Office Depot  (ODP) - Get ODP Corporation Report, parent company of Office Depot and other brands, advanced after completing the sale of its IT services subsidiary, CompuCom Systems, Friday to an affiliate of Variant Equity in a transaction valued up to $305 million.

4. IMAX Corp. | Increase 19%

IMAX Corp.  (IMAX) - Get IMAX Corporation Report shares jumped after the movie-theater chain said Monday that it had the best fourth quarter at the global box office since 2017 with a gross of $277 million, up 15% from 2019. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" led the way with $83.1 million, followed by "Dune" with $43.9 million, and "No Time to Die," the latest James Bond film, at $43.7 million. 

5. Gilat Satellite Networks | Increase 20.7%

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks  (GILT) - Get Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Report skyrocketed after the satellite-based broadband communications company said that one of the world’s largest mobile network operators will deploy 4G cellular backhaul over satellite technology from Gilat

