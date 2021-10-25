October 25, 2021
In Case You Missed It Earnings Recap: Snap, Chipotle, and Boston Beer
Publish date:

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, PayPal, Crocs

Tesla, PayPal, Crocs, Lucid Group and Pae are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:

Stocks were higher Monday as investors entered the busiest week of the third quarter earnings season with a warning on interest rates and further signals of inflationary pressures in the coming months.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Tesla | Increase 7.6%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares surged after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the electric-vehicle maker following record third-quarter profit and deliveries. Tesla also received an order for 100,000 of its electric vehicles, valued at $4.4 billion, from rental-car icon Hertz Global..

2. PayPal | Increase 3.9%

Shares of PayPal  (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report climbed after the financial services company said it was not pursing an acquisition of the image-sharing social-media platform Pinterest  (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report.  Bloomberg had reported PayPal was close to making an approach for the company at $70 a share, which valued Pinterest at close to $40 billion.

3. Crocs | Increase 3.9%

Crocs  (CROX) - Get Crocs, Inc. Report shares traded higher after UBS analyst Jay Sole raised his price target on the casual-shoe maker to $175 from $157, while affirming a neutral rating, citing the company's "strong" third-quarter earnings beat. On Friday Stifel analyst Jim Duffy boosted his price target on Crocs to $157 from $151 and kept a hold rating after what he called "another quarter of impressive performance."

4. Lucid Group | Increase 9.2%

Lucid Group  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares rose after the electric-vehicle company tweeted a picture of the first Air Dream Edition sedans leaving its Casa Grande factory in Arizona. Over 13,000 reservations have been placed to date, Fortune reported, with a planned production rate of 34,000 cars annually in the company’s launch phase.

5. Pae | Increase 68%

Shares of Pae  (PAE)  skyrocketed after the provider of services to the U.S. government and its allies agreed to be acquired by a unit of Amentum Government Services Holdings.

