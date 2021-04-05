5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Tesla, Invitae, Chembio

Stocks were climbing Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 setting record intraday hgihs, as Wall Street reacted to news that employers had added the most workers to payrolls in seven months.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Tesla | Increase 4.6%

Tesla shares (TSLA) - Get Report surged after the electric-vehicle maker topped Wall Street forecasts with a record first-quarter delivery tally of nearly 185,000. Analysts at Wedbush boosted their bull-case price target on the stock to $1,300 a share.

2. Invitae | Increase 3.4%

Invitae (NVTA) - Get Report climbed after it said SoftBank Group was heading up a $1.15 billion investment into the medical-genetics company. The investors will buy $1.15 billion face amount of convertible senior notes due 2028.

3. Chembio Diagnostics | Increase 62%

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) - Get Report after the diagnostic-test maker recently unveiled the commercial launch of an in-licensed rapid point-of-care COVID-19/Flu A&B test for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. The test has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use.

4. Nano-X Imaging | Increase 26%

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) - Get Report jumped after the X-ray source technology company said the Food and Drug Administration awarded 510(k) clearance to its single-source Nanox.ARC digital X-ray technology. The company said it was on track to begin shipments of the system in fourth-quarter 2021 and first-quarter 2022.

5. Delta Air Lines | Increase 3.8%

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report rose after the carrier said stronger-than-expected weekend traffic meant it would open up middle-seat booking a month ahead of schedule. The Atlanta carrier also canceled more than 100 flights owing to staff shortages. U.S. air carriers rose after the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidelines that gave the green light for fully vaccinated travelers to fly without quarantine.