5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Square, Levi Strauss, Vaxart

Square, ON Semiconductor, Levi Strauss, Vaxart and ImmunoGen are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks rose Monday with solid corporate earnings and dealmaking lifting equities as Wall Street kicked off the first trading of August near all-time highs.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:

1. Square | Increase 11%

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares climbed after the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report-backed payments company unveiled a $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay and pre-announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company said revenue rose 143% from last year to $4.68 billion.

2. ON Semiconductor | Increase 14%

ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong third-quarter guidance. Revenue totaled $1.67 billion, up 38% from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street's call for $1.62 billion.

3. Levi Strauss | Increase 5%

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report rose after Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiated coverage of the iconic apparel company with a buy rating and $38 price target. The company is benefiting from "secular and structural shifts" that improve its growth prospects, margins, and return characteristics versus pre-COVID-19 expectations, Duffy told investors in a research note, according to the Fly.

4. Vaxart | Increase 8.3%

Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report shares jumped after the biotech said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the biotech's investigational new drug application for an S-only oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The clearance allows the company to move forward with its first S-only vaccine construct, Vaxart said.

5. ImmunoGen | Increase 4.5%

Shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) - Get Report rose after the biotech posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The company reported a loss of 15 cents a share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 14 cents a share. Revenue rose 12.7% to $16.9 million.