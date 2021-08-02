5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Square, Levi Strauss, Vaxart
Stocks rose Monday with solid corporate earnings and dealmaking lifting equities as Wall Street kicked off the first trading of August near all-time highs.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Monday:
1. Square | Increase 11%
Square (SQ) - Get Report shares climbed after the Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report-backed payments company unveiled a $29 billion takeover of Australia's Afterpay and pre-announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The company said revenue rose 143% from last year to $4.68 billion.
2. ON Semiconductor | Increase 14%
ON Semiconductor (ON) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and offered strong third-quarter guidance. Revenue totaled $1.67 billion, up 38% from a year ago and ahead of Wall Street's call for $1.62 billion.
3. Levi Strauss | Increase 5%
Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report rose after Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiated coverage of the iconic apparel company with a buy rating and $38 price target. The company is benefiting from "secular and structural shifts" that improve its growth prospects, margins, and return characteristics versus pre-COVID-19 expectations, Duffy told investors in a research note, according to the Fly.
4. Vaxart | Increase 8.3%
Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Report shares jumped after the biotech said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared the biotech's investigational new drug application for an S-only oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The clearance allows the company to move forward with its first S-only vaccine construct, Vaxart said.
5. ImmunoGen | Increase 4.5%
Shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) - Get Report rose after the biotech posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The company reported a loss of 15 cents a share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 14 cents a share. Revenue rose 12.7% to $16.9 million.