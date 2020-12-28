5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Myovant Sciences, Yelp

Stocks were higher Monday after President Donald Trump relented and signed a $2.3 trillion spending bill that includes nearly $1 trillion of coronavirus relief.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Myovant Sciences | Percentage Increase 28%

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) - Get Report climbed after the biopharma and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report said they would collaborate on a prostate-cancer treatment, an agreement valued at as much as $4.2 billion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared Orgovyx to treat adults with advanced prostate cancer.

2. Yelp | Percentage Increase 13%

Yelp (YELP) - Get Report advanced after an article in Barron's said the online review company is poised to rebound after losing 20% of its value due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The article cites changes in the company's business model and hopes for a reopening of the economy as covid-19 vaccines arrive.

3. Greenpro Capital | Percentage Increase 66%

Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) - Get Report surged after the Hong Kong consulting company said it intended to set up a bitcoin fund for investment. Bitcoin ran up to $28,000 this weekend for a variety of reasons, most prominent among them investors' fear of missing out.

4. Live Oak Acquisition | Percentage Increase 18%

Live Oak Acquisition LOAK rose. The special purpose acquisition company is holding a shareholder vote on its proposed merger with plastic products company Danimer Scientific. The merger to bring Danimer public was announced in October.

5. Gevo | Percentage Increase 16%

Gevo (GEVO) - Get Report was up after the alternative fuel company said it had exercised an option to purchase 239 acres of land in South Dakota. Gevo said that it would build a production facility near Lake Preston, S.D., that is expected to produce 45 million gallons of jet fuel and renewable gasoline products annually.