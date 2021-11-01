5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Harley-Davidson, Shake Shack

Stocks posted a triple set of records Monday, following the best monthly gain for the S&P 500 in nearly a year. Earnings optimism continues to offset concern about a near-term tapering move from the Federal Reserve.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Harley-Davidson| Increase 7.4%

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Report shares roared higher after the European Union dropped tariffs against the iconic motorcycle maker linked to a years-long dispute with the U.S. over steel and aluminum imports. Harley-Davidson also reiterated its 2021 guidance.

2. Shake Shack | Increase 6.4%

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report climbed after Truist analyst Jake Bartlett upgraded the restaurant chain to buy from hold with a price target of $90, down from $101. Bartlett said near-term concern about a slow urban-sales recovery and cost inflation have created a strong buying opportunity.

3. Deere | Increase 6.5%

Shares of Deere (DE) - Get Deere & Company Report jumped after the heavy equipment maker reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union. The deal is subject to a vote by the company's striking workers. The new deal on wages and employee benefits covers about 10,100 employees across 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

4. AMC Entertainment | Increase 2.7%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report shares surged after the world’s biggest movie-theater chain said its October ticket sales were the highest for any month since February 2020. Movie theaters shut down in March 2020 thanks to the Covid pandemic. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report also reported that October was the company’s highest grossing box office month in the Covid-19 era.

5. ABVC BioPharma | Increase 205%

Shares of ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) - Get ABVC BIOPHARMA INC Report as much as more than quadrupled after the biotech gained increasing attention on trading social network StockTwits. The company on Friday filed for a $50 million mixed securities shelf.