5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Goldman Sachs, Apple

Stocks wavered on Monday as concern about surging inflation pressure and a weakened China growth rate tamed optimism into third quarter earnings season.

Here are some of the market's prominent gainers for Monday.

1. Occidental Petroleum OXY | Up 3.4%

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report stock was rising after the energy company received a buy rating from analysts at Truist based on an expected jump in shareholder returns.

2. Apple AAPL | Up 0.9%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report advanced Monday after the tech giant launched new processors, laptops and AirPods at a streaming event. Chief Executive Tim Cook said its M1 chips have helped fuel Mac growth.

Apple unveiled powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max homegrown Mac processor chips and an end-to-end revamp of the MacBook Pro.

3. Goldman Sachs GS | Up 1.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report traded higher Monday after Wall Street analysts lauded the investment bank's third-quarter earnings and raised their price targets on the stock.

Analysts at Barclays, Oppenheimer, Credit Suisse, Piper Sandler and BMO Capital and RBC Capital Markets all raised their price targets on Goldman Sachs, to between $435 and $576 a share.

Goldman on Friday reported a 60% rise in profit and a 26% increased in revenue thanks in part to a surge in investment banking and capital markets revenue.

4. CDW CDW | Up 4.1%

Shares of CDW (CDW) - Get CDW Corp. Report gained after it agreed to buy information technology solution integrator Sirius Computer Solutions for $2.5 billion in cash from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

"As customers require increasingly complex and critical digital transformation initiatives," Sirius's portfolio "will immediately add to our capabilities to meet this demand," CDW Chief Executive Christine Leahy said in a statement.

5. Albertsons ACI | Up 3.9%

Shares of Albertsons (ACI) - Get Albertsons Cos. Inc. Report climbed after the grocer reported fiscal-second-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Albertsons also declared a 20% rise in the dividend to 12 cents a share.