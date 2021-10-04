5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Ford, General Motors, Xenon

Stocks slumped Monday, with big tech stocks leading the decline, as investors remained cautious amid a series of headwinds to global growth that could test the Federal Reserve's policy stance in the months ahead.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Ford | Increase 3%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report climbed after the automaker posted another significant decline in September U.S. car sales but noted a huge increase in electric-vehicle interest and said reservations for the new F-150 Lightning have topped 150,000. Sales of its electrified car were up 91.6% from a year earlier to 9,150.

2. General Motors | Increase 2.6%

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report shares powered higher after activist investor Engine No. 1, the hedge fund that successfully pushed for board changes at Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report, said it's built a stake in the biggest U.S. carmaker. Founder Chris James said his fund is a new investor in GM and a supporter of its planned transition to electrified vehicle production.

3. Xenon Pharmaceuticals | Increase 92%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) - Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Report shares skyrocketed after the biopharma reported progress with XEN1101, administered as adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy. Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja raised his price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals to $45 from $30 while keeping a buy rating.

4. OpGen | Increase 6.2%

Shares of OpGen (OPGN) - Get OpGen, Inc. Report jumped after the precision medicine company gave an upbeat revenue update. The move followed the recent Food and Drug Administration clearance of its Acuitas AMR gene panel to help diagnose severe infections. Preliminary third-quarter revenue was about $1.2 million, OpGen said, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $800,000.

5. Silgan Holdings| Increase 2.9%

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) - Get Silgan Holdings Inc. Report shares advanced after the packaging and container company said it had acquired Easytech Closures SpA for about $36.5 million. EasyTech sells easy-open and sanitary metal ends used with metal containers, primarily for food applications, in Europe.